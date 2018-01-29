Posted on by

STEM discoveries highlight magnets


Whitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.


STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.


STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.


Whitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.


Whitney Vickers | News-Current

The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.

STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

Whitney Vickers | News-Current

The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.

Whitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_stemdis1.jpgWhitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.

STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_stemdis2.jpgSTEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

STEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_stemdis3.jpgSTEM Discoveries highlighted magnets Jan. 11. The event, open to the public, is slated to take place once again 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18.

Whitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_stemdis4.jpgWhitney Vickers | News-Current The Fairborn Community Library hosted STEM Discoveries Jan. 11, which highlights a STEM-related topic for children aged 3-5 years old.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:00 pm |    

Maple sugaring season invites participants

Maple sugaring season invites participants
5:00 pm |    

Commissioners elect president, vice president

Commissioners elect president, vice president
3:41 pm |    

Local Lego experts converge

Local Lego experts converge