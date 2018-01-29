New deli for Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons will be welcoming Flyboy’s Deli on January 26th to the line-up of more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options. This addition will join the already diverse mix of restaurants at the property including BJ’s Brewhouse, Chuy’s Tex Mex, Bravo! Cucina Italiana and Spinoza’s Gourmet Pizza and Salads, FUSIAN, MacKenzie River Pizza and Melt Bar and Grilled.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to further expand our restaurant directory including local restaurants such as Flyboy’s Deli” said Kristie Miller, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We strive to meet shopper demand by providing dynamic national and local brands and retail concepts, as well as family-friendly dining and entertainment options all within our center.”

Flyboy’s Deli opened their first New York style deli in Oakwood on Jan. 26, 2013 and are excited to open their second location on the 5th Anniversary of their first location. Twenth percent of all proceeds at their Grand Opening on Jan. 26 will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and Fisher House.

Their famous Liberty Rueben sandwich has been ranked “#1 Sandwich in Dayton” the last three years and hopefully soon to be awarded their fourth. Their new location is filled with tributes to the servicemen and women and features aviation murals throughout the restaurant. They are able to accommodate special events and meetings inside of their “Flyboy’s Traveler” banquet rooms.

They are located outside of the mall’s main entrance and will offer a variety of different menu options, some with a Korean twist, including sandwiches, wraps, hot Paninis, pizza, soups and salads as well as a breakfast menu for Saturday mornings. Each week, Flyboy’s will celebrate a different city’s cuisine by serving their best dishes and offering “rides” through each city on their flight simulator to truly experience the essence and diversity of cities around the world. To learn more about Flyboy’s Deli, visit their website at www.flyboysdeli.com.

News-Current Report courtesy of the Mall at Fairfield Commons.