Beavercreek police reports

Jan. 20

8:30 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

12:38 p.m. — Lockout assistance was requested on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.

1:15 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

3:21 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3800 block of Westwind Drive.

8:24 p.m. — A fight was reported on the 4400 block of Glengarry Drive.

9:29 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3500 block of Shade Tree Drive.

Jan. 21

7:32 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3600 block of Knollwood Drive.

10:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2600 block of Hibiscus Way.

4:36 p.m. — A crash with an entrapment was reported on the corner of Hanes and Kemp Road.

5:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4200 block of Fox Fern Court.

Jan. 22

7:46 a.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 70 block of Grange Hall Road.

11:31 a.m. — A civil complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Kewanna Lane.

12:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2100 block of Tulane Drive.

2:01 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3500 block of Kemp Road.

6:22 p.m. — Lockout assistance was requested on the 2400 block of Flyway Court.

9:34 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Rodenbeck Drive and Park Way.

Jan. 23

8:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3000 block of Thames Lane.

10:09 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the corner of Oriole Drive and Lemcke Road.

1:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

4:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 4200 block of Straight Arrow Road.

9:26 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

Jan. 24

10:01 a.m. — A K9 was requested on the 1600 block of Possum Road.

12:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Rhett Drive.

2:33 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1500 block of North Central Drive.

6:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

Jan. 25

7:12 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 4400 block of East Patterson Road.

12:30 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4200 block of Pennywood Drive.

3:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3700 block of East Patterson Road.

7:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 4400 block of Buckeye Lane.

Police reports compiled by Natalie Jones. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

Police reports compiled by Natalie Jones. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.