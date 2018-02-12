Beavercreek police reports

Jan. 20
8:30 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
12:38 p.m. — Lockout assistance was requested on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.
1:15 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
3:21 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3800 block of Westwind Drive.
8:24 p.m. — A fight was reported on the 4400 block of Glengarry Drive.
9:29 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3500 block of Shade Tree Drive.
Jan. 21
7:32 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3600 block of Knollwood Drive.
10:58 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2600 block of Hibiscus Way.
4:36 p.m. — A crash with an entrapment was reported on the corner of Hanes and Kemp Road.
5:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4200 block of Fox Fern Court.
Jan. 22
7:46 a.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 70 block of Grange Hall Road.
11:31 a.m. — A civil complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Kewanna Lane.
12:17 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2100 block of Tulane Drive.
2:01 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3500 block of Kemp Road.
6:22 p.m. — Lockout assistance was requested on the 2400 block of Flyway Court.
9:34 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Rodenbeck Drive and Park Way.
Jan. 23
8:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3000 block of Thames Lane.
10:09 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the corner of Oriole Drive and Lemcke Road.
1:31 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
4:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 4200 block of Straight Arrow Road.
9:26 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.
Jan. 24
10:01 a.m. — A K9 was requested on the 1600 block of Possum Road.
12:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Rhett Drive.
2:33 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1500 block of North Central Drive.
6:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
Jan. 25
7:12 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 4400 block of East Patterson Road.
12:30 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4200 block of Pennywood Drive.
3:40 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3700 block of East Patterson Road.
7:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 4400 block of Buckeye Lane.
Police reports compiled by Natalie Jones. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.
