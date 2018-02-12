Williams appointed as the Greene County Clerk of Courts

XENIA — Yellow Springs resident AJ Williams was unanimously appointed as the Greene County Clerk of Courts by the Greene County Commissioners Dec. 19 and has since taken office.

Williams’ appointment came after Clerk of Courts Terri Mazur’s decision to retire from the position after twenty-one years of service.

“I am honored to have been unanimously appointed Clerk of Courts by the Greene County Commissioners, and to be sworn in by my good friend and predecessor, Terri Mazur. Alongside my colleagues, I look forward to continued implementation of technologies that have led to greater savings for taxpayers and more government efficiency for Greene County when I take Office January 1st, 2018,” Williams released in a statement.

“While my predecessor worked diligently towards continued growth for Greene County and its residents, our work isn’t done. As Clerk of Courts, I promise to continue identifying the means to eliminate wasteful spending and ensure your hard-earned dollars are spent more wisely and effectively. What’s more, I will remain committed to achieving greater transparency and integration among local and state offices to increase efficiency and provide outstanding service for residents,” he continued. “ Through these actions, and more, I pledge to continue making improvement that provide a vision for our future through honest leadership and accountability.”

Williams graduated from Carroll High School and the University of Dayton where he received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He actively volunteers in his community and serves on the Yellow Springs Planning Commission. Williams and his wife Leah married this past year in the Greene County Courthouse where he has begun serving. He previously worked for the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office and served as Chief Deputy to the Greene County Recorder.

The advanced notice of Mazur’s retirement allowed for a temporary replacement — Williams — to be selected by the Board of Commissioners and the Republican Party. Greene County voters will elect their nominee in the May 8 primary election and ultimately elect the person who will fulfill the remainder of Mazur’s term in the Nov. 6 general election.