Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in January. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

Anime Club for ages 12-17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Join Miss Krista for a monthly episode from a great anime series followed by anime games. Registration required.

Gaming and Pizza for grades 6-12, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Games and pizza. Registration required.

Lovey Dovey Stories with Mr. Tim for ages 3-6, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12. Join Mr. Tim for some Valentine tales and a couple crafts. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 19, 26. Join Mr. Tim for weekly stories (usually as goofy as he is). Registration required.

Krafty Kids for ages 8-13, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. Join the library for Krafting time. A great craft to make and take. Registration required.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 20, 27. Join Miss Catherine for songs, rhymes, and baby games with a story or two. Registration required.

Book Discussion: The Kindness Diaries by Leon Logothetis for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. Registration required.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3, 10:30-11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 21, 28. Join Miss Gail for some wiggles and some giggles and stories too. Registration required.

Beavercreek Community Library’s Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 27 at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Enjoy one-on-one instruction for basic computer help with things like email, searching the Internet, and using Facebook.

An Evening with Paul Laurence Dunbar for ages 10 and up, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Nathan Price, in full period costume, reads the poetry of Paul Laurence Dunbar and interacts with the audience about Dunbar’s achievements and challenges as a black author in the 20th century. Registration required.

Let Your Story Begin for ages 9-14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Meet author and illustrator due Courtnee Morris and Rick Mack. Registration required.

PAWs to Read for ages 3-12 wtih adult, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 17. Read to four-footed furry friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. Registration required.

Bringing Back Birthdays: Cardmaking Class for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. Marla Hartzell helps create four over-the-top cards, guaranteed to delight your loved ones. Registration required.

Bi-weekly Readers! for ages 4-7, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. Registration required.

Calling All Teen Yarn Crafters, 4:45-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. Beginner to advanced knitters and crocheters are welcomed for these sessions. Must bring your own supplies. Registration required.

Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. One-on-one instruction with Beavercreek Community librarians for basic computer help with things like email, searching the Internet, and using social media. Bring your laptop, phone, or tablet and specific questions to help us guide you.

Social Science Thursdays for ages 8-12, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Join Miss Julie for a homeschool class with exercises in cooperative learning. There will be a different (fun) social science lesson each month. Registration required.

Swipe and Wipe for grades 6-12, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Join Vanessa to create a fun project for your backpack. Registration required.

Beavercreek Community Library’s Wandering Reader for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Wandering Griffen Brewery and Pub, 3725 Presidential Drive. Play trivia. Registration required.

Lego Play Day for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. See what you can build with our Legos. Make something awesome for display all month. Registration required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 24, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. VITA offers free tax help to low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns. By appointment only. Call 937-352-4001, press 3 (for the Reference Desk).

Teen DIY Mosaics for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Use glass tiles to create your own design on a Masonite board. Registration required.

Doughnuts and Dystopias: Teen Book Club for ages 13-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Bring your book and your appetite to enjoy some doughnuts. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.