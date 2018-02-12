Emergency communicators offer free license classes

XENIA — Hurricanes, wildfires, mud slides and floods have once again highlighted the ways that amateur radio operators serve their communities. Amateur radio not only provides a way for citizens to communicate for their own safety but a way for them to assist others when cell phones and other communication systems fail or are overloaded.

For those interested in obtaining an FCC amateur radio license, the Greene County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (GCARES) is offering three Amateur Radio license classes starting 7-9 p.m. Sunday Feb. 11. through April 15.

A test for all classes of licenses will be given 6 p.m. April 22in the Community Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61.

There is no charge for the classes and Morse Code is no longer required to obtain any amateur radio license. The classes are supported by the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club (BARC), the Upper Valley Amateur Radio Club (UVARC) and the Xenia Weather Amateur Radio Network (XWARN) in addition to GCARES.

The entry level Technician Class course will be held in the Training Center at the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club Clubhouse, Room 1, Sugarcreek Elementary School, 51 S. East St. in Bellbrook. No experience is required and there is no minimum age required to earn a Technician Class license.

The General Class course and the Test Session will be held in the Training Room at Beavercreek Township Fire Station 61 located at 1295 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The Extra Class course will be held in the Training Room at Fairborn Fire Station 2 located at 2200 Commerce Center Boulevard.

To register for a course or for more information, please contact Henry Ruminski, W8HJR, by email at w8hjr@arrl.net or by phone between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 937-232-9272. You may also register at the first class meeting.