Hotel donates to USO


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn presented a $3,000 check to the USO of Central and Southern Ohio. Pictured is Ret. Col. John Devillier as well as Holiday Inn Sales Manager Kalyn Leeper. The funds came as a result of a large contribution from its Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program in 2017.


The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn presented a $3,000 check to the USO of Central and Southern Ohio. Pictured is Ret. Col. John Devillier as well as Holiday Inn Sales Manager Kalyn Leeper. The funds came as a result of a large contribution from its Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program in 2017.

