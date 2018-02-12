Lanes light up for bowling benefit

Submitted photos

Families and local businesses got together Jan. 27 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek to participate in Bowling for Babies, a benefit for Friends of Greene County Public Health, supporting programs provided by GCPH. Attendees enjoyed bowling and pizza at the lanes for the annual event.

Submitted photos

Families and local businesses got together Jan. 27 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek to participate in Bowling for Babies, a benefit for Friends of Greene County Public Health, supporting programs provided by GCPH. Attendees enjoyed bowling and pizza at the lanes for the annual event.

Submitted photos

Families and local businesses got together Jan. 27 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek to participate in Bowling for Babies, a benefit for Friends of Greene County Public Health, supporting programs provided by GCPH. Attendees enjoyed bowling and pizza at the lanes for the annual event.

Terry Seigfried, pictured with event coordinator Rick Schairbaum, bowled in the Strike Jackpot and donated some of his winnings to Friends of Greene County Public Health.