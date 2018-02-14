Posted on by

TSO donates to Greene Medical Foundation


Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.



Greene Medical Foundation was the recipient of $9,385 from a benefit concert performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Nutter Center. TSO representatives presented the check to GMF Board Members Treasurer Eric Murray and John Finlay during the concert Dec. 2.

