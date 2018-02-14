GCPH offering ServSafe classes

XENIA — The Food Protection Program through Environmental Health Services at Greene County Public Health has announced the 2018 series of Level 1 and ServSafe Level 2 Food Protection Training classes beginning in March.

The classes are designed to promote proper food handling procedures to prevent foodborne illness.

The Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code requires that all food facilities have a person-in-charge (PIC) working at all times. To be a PIC, an employee should understand food safety procedures that relate to the operation. The Level 1 PIC Course will teach food safety principles necessary to be a PIC.

Level 1 classes will be held at the Herman N. Menapace Center for Health Education, 1141 North Monroe Drive in Xenia. Pending the move to the new GCPH facility in June, class location may change. Cost is $30 per person. Participants must register in advance of the class to guarantee a seat in that class.

This Level 1 class is a one-day class that lasts about two hours. Classes will be held 9-11 a.m. on the following Mondays: April 9, June 11 and Oct. 15.

Our instructors can also travel to location to teach the Level 1 Class in that facility. The cost for this service is $250. The ServSafe Level 2 Certification in Food Protection Manager’s Course is a 15-hour course detailed in the study of food safety procedures and prevention of foodborne illnesses. Upon successful completion, participants in this course will receive national, state, and local recognition as certified in food safety.

This course requirement applies to all managers of Risk Level III and IV Food Service Operations (FSOs) and Retail Food Establishments (RFEs). At least one employee that “has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service,” must obtain the ServSafe Level 2 Certification in Food Protection Manager’s course.

Level 2 Classes will be held at the Herman N. Menapace Center for Health Education, 1141 North Monroe Drive in Xenia. Pending the move to the new GCPH facility in June, class location may change. Cost is $150 per person. Participants must register in advance of the class to guarantee a seat in that class.

The cost for a retest or for the exam only is $75 per person. This two-day class is a minimum of 15 hours.

Re-tests are held only on the second day of class. Class times are: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following Mondays: March 19 and March 26, May 14 and May 21, July 16 and July 23, Sept. 17 and Sept.24, Nov. 5 and Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Registration for all listed classes is open now.

For more information, registration forms, the 2018 class schedule, and FAQs, visit www.gcph.info or call 937-374-5607.