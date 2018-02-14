Area Digest

Cabin fever hike

BEAVERCREEK — Bundle up and join the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association for a winter hike at Oakes Quarry Park 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

Oakes Quarry Park was created on land previously mined for limestone and donated to the City of Fairborn in 2003. The hiking trail takes you back 440 million years when this area was a coral reef in a shallow sea. In addition to interesting fossils and wetlands, this area is home to woodland and grassland birds, deer, fox and coyote.

The park is located on State Route 235, just east of the Interstate 675 overpass. Hiking shoes/boots are advised. For more information call 937-320-9042 or contact admin@beavercreekwetlands.org.

TAB seeks members

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is seeking applicants for a newly created board to advise council on the planting, care and removal of trees.

The Tree Advisory Board (TAB) builds community support for the city’s tree programs, and educates residents on issues related to the City’s trees and urban forests. The board also coordinates the annual Arbor Day celebration and establishes and maintains an inventory of city street trees.

Meetings are held monthly 4 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone interested may contact Dianne Lampton, 937-320-7388 or lampton@beavercreekohio.gov

Adult volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things.

Volunteer positions have just opened in maternity, volunteer office, and other departments. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Volunteer drivers, escorts needed

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers and escorts for the transportation program. The center provides rides for seniors who don’t have another viable way to get to the doctor, grocery, rehab, the Center, dialysis and many other destinations.

Each driver has an escort that rides along to assist with directions and loading and unloading passengers. You may call 937-426-6166 or stop by the Center to inquire about these and other volunteer opportunities. We are making a difference in other people’s lives, you can too.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.