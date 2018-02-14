Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 1

8:49 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Research Boulevard.

10:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

12:11 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 1800 block of Rich Court.

3:00 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3000 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

7:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Cedar Park Drive.

10:49 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Wistowa Trail.

Feb. 2

12:29 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3900 block of Indian Ripple Road.

2:55 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

4:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2100 block of Entrada Drive.

8:57 p.m. — Lockout assistance was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

Feb. 3

8:06 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2400 block of Esquire Drive.

3:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2100 block of Wagner Trace Drive.

10:02 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the Hibiscus Way.

11:00 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 3800 block of Pacific Court.

Feb. 4

6:52 a.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Knollwood Drive.

12:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3700 block of Hayes Court.

4:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

8:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Applewood Drive.

Feb. 5

7:37 a.m. — Breaking and entering was reported on the 3800 block of Kemp Road.

11:24 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 4300 block of Kemp Road.

3:03 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Colborne Drive.

9:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Jonathon Drive.

Feb. 6

9:11 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Hillsdale Drive.

12:50 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4100 block of Golden Eagle Court.

4:32 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1800 block of Hildreth Drive.

Feb. 7

9:33 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

12:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

9:09 p.m. — A 911 hangup was reported on the 2800 block of Maginn Drive.

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.