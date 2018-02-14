Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 1
8:49 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Research Boulevard.
10:47 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
12:11 p.m. — Assault was reported on the 1800 block of Rich Court.
3:00 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3000 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
7:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Cedar Park Drive.
10:49 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 200 block of Wistowa Trail.
Feb. 2
12:29 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3900 block of Indian Ripple Road.
2:55 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.
4:21 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2100 block of Entrada Drive.
8:57 p.m. — Lockout assistance was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.
Feb. 3
8:06 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2400 block of Esquire Drive.
3:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2100 block of Wagner Trace Drive.
10:02 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the Hibiscus Way.
11:00 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 3800 block of Pacific Court.
Feb. 4
6:52 a.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Knollwood Drive.
12:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3700 block of Hayes Court.
4:06 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
8:53 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1600 block of Applewood Drive.
Feb. 5
7:37 a.m. — Breaking and entering was reported on the 3800 block of Kemp Road.
11:24 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 4300 block of Kemp Road.
3:03 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Colborne Drive.
9:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Jonathon Drive.
Feb. 6
9:11 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1300 block of Hillsdale Drive.
12:50 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4100 block of Golden Eagle Court.
4:32 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1800 block of Hildreth Drive.
Feb. 7
9:33 a.m. — Assault was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
12:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
9:09 p.m. — A 911 hangup was reported on the 2800 block of Maginn Drive.
News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.