Construction on DYS, 675 to begin this summer

FAIRBORN — Motorists utilizing the Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Interstate-675 interchange can anticipate construction this summer.

The project includes construction items such as adding a second right turn lane and lengthening the left turn lane on the exit ramp across from Fairborn High Schoool, and installing six-inch curbs as well as raised sidewalks.

Fairborn City Engineer Don O’Connor highlighted that the exit ramp of concern just has one lane and no right turn lane, which created delays in traffic movement. He reported that 92 crashes took place in the area from 2011 through 2013.

Due to the project involving the interstate, the construction will be managed by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Fairborn City Council authorized the city to enter into an agreement with ODOT Jan. 16 that will set the project in motion. O’Connor said the design is complete and construction is expected to begin this summer.

Fairborn has approximately $1 million in grant funds available for the project. However, ODOT provides the final estimation of the total cost based on recent bid prices, which is $343,920 and is 25 percent of the total estimated construction cost of $1,364,000, according to O’Connor.

Fairborn must also pay for inspection services by ODOT, which is included in the predicted cost. However, O’Connor added that the predicted amount is higher than anticipated.

By Whitney Vickers

