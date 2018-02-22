Youth help throughout Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — What exactly is the youth council organization that’s available in the Beavercreek City School system? Christopher Carenza and Callista Hess discussed their organization at length during a Beavercreek City Council meeting and discussed the importance of their group to the community.

The organization is made up of volunteers ranging in ages and grades from middle school to high school that love to give back to the community.

“We donate to Hope’s Closet, which services Greene and surrounding counties by providing foster parents with clothes, toys, diapers, etc.,” said Hess. The group is currently working on a drive for this organization and a donation box is located at the Senior Center for anyone interested in donating.

Carenza explained that the youth council’s biggest fundraiser is the middle school dances. The money raised goes back to the community through food drives like Feed the Creek and FISH food pantry.

“We also host the Sweetheart Dance for residents of the Heartland of Beavercreek in February/March,” said Carenza. The date has not yet been determined.

The group also works closely with a local organization, Soul Center, that provides outings for special needs individuals for teens to adults. “Once these students are out of high school, there isn’t a lot for them to do. So, Soul Center provides an outing for them at least once a month,” Hess said.

The Beavercreek youth council also gets involved with a local organization that helps kids participate in sports when they couldn’t usually afford it. The Richardson Foundation assists with personal safety equipment, pay-to-play fees and sports equipment, with the help of the youth council.

For more information regarding the youth council contact the Beavercreek City Schools.