Township gets help from city with parks

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek to take over the maintenance of some Beavercreek Township parks: Victory Park and Community Park.

The city will perform routine maintenance of these parks and advise a special board on anything that needs done or special events.

“Indirectly this is the process of the Township getting out of the park business,” said Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone. “The Township had always maintained the Park District parks.”

With this agreement, the Beavercreek Township will pay the city two payments of $13,000 a year to help with the maintenance, with the first payment due by June 1, 2018 and the last before Dec. 31, 2018.

The budget can be adjusted next year during the budgeting process and proposed to the township, according to officials.

Victory Park (including Owens Place), located at 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road, will need maintaining the three campsites. Community Park, located on Factory Road, will include Gazebo maintence and raising and lowering of the American Flag. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the property for both.

The $26,000 yearly budget was calculated by the finance department and the breakdown is as follows, as listed as Exhibit B in the agreement: $21,700 – Maintenance and administration of Parks: including mowing, trimming, minor landscaping, cleaning bathrooms, coordination of volunteer work, reserving shelters and campground, twice weekly drive-thru of parks, half-staff flag service, trash removal, playground inspection at Victory Park twice per year and turning water off and on at both parks. The total Park acreage served is 21.837 acres. Not included in this price is mulch or any landscaping supplies or playground/treehouse replacement parts.

Also, noted, was the possibility of some Ash trees that may need to be removed during this time-frame. The cost of the removal will not be a city expense but will be sent to the Twp.

This agreement is only good from year to year and is subject to change.

Additional work that may be needed to these two parks, which haven’t already been agreed to will be presented to the Beavercreek Township District Chairman and Parks, Recreation & Culture Superintendent.