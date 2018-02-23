Indian Ripple Speedway gets facelift

BEAVERCREEK — The Speedway located on Indian Ripple and Darst roads will soon be getting a facelift and added amenities.

Beavercreek City Council was presented an application to request specific site plans be approved.

The revitalized Speedway plans are very similar to the newer Speedway located at North Fairfield Road and Kemp Road, which will also be redesigned in the future.

The site plans for the Indian Ripple Road location will allow construction of a 4,600 square foot gas station and retail building with gas pumps. The rezoning process had previously been approved by City Council in September of 2017.

There were no citizen comments during the public input section of the meeting.

Prior to the decision of council, Councilwoman, Melissa Litteral questioned the width of the entrance and exit because of the continued issues at North Fairfield and Kemp.

“It’s still a problem,” Litteral said. “I know people aren’t supposed to turn left, but they do. I see if happen every morning heading north on North Fairfield.” The Speedway representative agreed to make the entrance and exit wider, hoping that that would correct the issue.

City council approved the specific site plans with 20 conditions, including the requirement that Speedway replace the proposed six-foot decorative fence with some low lying shrubs because staff was concerned about a line-of-sight issue that the fence may create.

The application was approved.