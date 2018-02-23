Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 12
3:08 a.m. —A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.
6:05 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3000 block of Shakertown Road.
6:21 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1000 block of Rosendale Drive.
9:09 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Renown Road.
9:59 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Brookside Drive.
12:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
2:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 3900 block of Laurel Drive.
3:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 4400 block of Sandy Way Lane.
4:32 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2900 block of Centre Drive.
8:19 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.
9:12 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 2900 block of Crone Road.
11:332 p.m. — Extra patrol was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairfield Road.
Feb. 13
1:13 a.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3500 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
2:35 a.m. — Community policing was reported on the 2600 block of Hibiscus Way.
4:27 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Crown Point Court.
7:25 a.m. — A neighborhood problem was reported on the 3300 bock of Claydor Drive.
8:04 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of Dayton Xenia and Grange Hall Road.
8:36 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4400 block of Walbridge Trail.
10:00 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2800 block of La Cresta Drive.
11:13 a.m. — Recovered stolen property was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.
1:32 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
2:44 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 4000 block of Shakertown Road.
6:43 p.m. — A peace officer was requested on the 4000 block of Magnolia Way.
7:25 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the corner of Kemp Road and Hidden Woods Boulevard.
10:18 p.m. — A business check was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
News-Current report complied by Natalie Jones.
