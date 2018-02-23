Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 12

3:08 a.m. —A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

6:05 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3000 block of Shakertown Road.

6:21 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1000 block of Rosendale Drive.

9:09 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 900 block of Renown Road.

9:59 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Brookside Drive.

12:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

2:39 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 3900 block of Laurel Drive.

3:14 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 4400 block of Sandy Way Lane.

4:32 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2900 block of Centre Drive.

8:19 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

9:12 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 2900 block of Crone Road.

11:332 p.m. — Extra patrol was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairfield Road.

Feb. 13

1:13 a.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3500 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

2:35 a.m. — Community policing was reported on the 2600 block of Hibiscus Way.

4:27 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1400 block of Crown Point Court.

7:25 a.m. — A neighborhood problem was reported on the 3300 bock of Claydor Drive.

8:04 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of Dayton Xenia and Grange Hall Road.

8:36 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4400 block of Walbridge Trail.

10:00 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 2800 block of La Cresta Drive.

11:13 a.m. — Recovered stolen property was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

1:32 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

2:44 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 4000 block of Shakertown Road.

6:43 p.m. — A peace officer was requested on the 4000 block of Magnolia Way.

7:25 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the corner of Kemp Road and Hidden Woods Boulevard.

10:18 p.m. — A business check was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

News-Current report complied by Natalie Jones.

