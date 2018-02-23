The Greene Optimist Club expands Avenue of Flags

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene Optimist Club announces the expansion of the popular Avenue of Flags Program throughout Beavercreek for 2018. With more than 200 flags waving in the community for the five flag holidays, the club expects continued rapid growth.

Club President Rob Fortman said, “this community service project started in 2016 has grown by another 50 percent this year. We are receiving many new inquiries weekly throughout the city of Beavercreek and are gearing up for Memorial Day in May.”

To take part in this patriotic program call 816-654-6264. The flags will be set up for all five flag holidays in front of your home or business.

“The Avenue of Flags project is causing a rise in patriotism and local pride. There are almost 200 flags flying in front yards in our Beavercreek and Greene County community this year,” added Fortman. “This has started small but is rapidly growing. We are so pleased to expand this program throughout Beavercreek.”

The Greene Optimist Club is welcoming new members with a new location. The monthly meeting is being moved to the Lofino Plaza Community Room at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. The Greene Optimist Club, with the motto “Friend of Youth” meets 7:30-8:30 a.m. the first Thursday of each month.

To learn more about the club call 816-654-6264 or visit the website at www.thegreeneoptimists.org, like them on Facebook www.facebook.com/thegreeneoptimists/.