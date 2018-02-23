Posted on by

GCCC seniors earn engine certifications


Submitted photo Greene County Career Center seniors Sam Gier from Beavercreek High School and Dylan Leeds from Greeneview High School recently passed the Equipment and Engine Training Council (EETC) Compact Diesel Engine Certification Test. Both seniors are now EETC certified in four-stroke gas engines, compact diesel engines and electrical systems. They are enrolled in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under instructor Mike Spahr.


