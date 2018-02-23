Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in January. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

Lego Play Day for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. See what you can build with our Legos. Make something awesome for display all month. Registration required.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 24, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. VITA offers free tax help to low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns. By appointment only. Call 937-352-4001, press 3 (for the Reference Desk).

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26. Join Mr. Tim for weekly stories (usually as goofy as he is). Registration required.

Teen DIY Mosaics for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Use glass tiles to create your own design on a Masonite board. Registration required.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Join Miss Catherine for songs, rhymes, and baby games with a story or two. Registration required.

Beavercreek Community Library’s Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Enjoy one-on-one instruction for basic computer help with things like email, searching the Internet, and using Facebook.

Doughnuts and Dystopias: Teen Book Club for ages 13-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Bring your book and your appetite to enjoy some doughnuts. Registration required.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3, 10:30-11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Join Miss Gail for some wiggles and some giggles and stories too. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.