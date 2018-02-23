Local artist to showcase work

YELLOW SPRINGS — Kathryn Pitstick, a Yellow Springs citizen, will showcase her art as a show titled “Explorations in Printmaking.” It is scheduled to be showcased March 6 through May 5 at the Winds Cafe, 215 Xenia Ave. in the village. The opening reception is slated for 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 11.

Pitstick is a bachelor of fine arts graduate from Wright State University. She is a printmaker and works in intaglio, woodcut, linocut, drypoint, monoprint and screenprinting. She is a long-time member of Dayton Printmaker’s Co-op.

She is often inspired to work from nature because of the emotion and energy she receives from her surroundings.

“I stand in awe of rhythm, interaction and vastness in plein air environment,” Pitstick said. “I search for a sense of organization of chaos in the complexity of my subject.”

In her composition you will find delicate details, abstraction and sometimes ambiguity. She has exhibited locally, regionally and internationally, and has received awards.