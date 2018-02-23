Communities hosting pancake breakfasts

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fire Department is hosting a Day of Caring Pancake Breakfast 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25 at Fire Station 61, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The community-wide event raises money for local residents experiencing homelessness or hunger.

Adult donation is $6; senior citizens and children under 12, $4.

Other locations for the event include Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, 2587 Commons Blvd. #120, Beavercreek (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Queen of Apostles, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Beavercreek (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); Xenia Adult Recreation and Service Center, 130 E. Church St. (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.).