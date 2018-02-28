Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 14
2:58 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of North Central Drive and Dayton Xenia Road.
3:43 a.m. — An overdose was reported.
9:47 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
10:17 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2300 block of North Fairfield Road.
10:34 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of Beaverbrook Drive.
11:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane.
1:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.
2:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
3:53 p.m. — A K9 was requested on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.
5:37 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 4000 block of Gardenview Drive.
7:03 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of National Road and Colonel Glenn Highway.
8:35 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Longleaf Avenue.
11:16 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 3800 block of Chalet Circle North.
Feb. 15
1:55 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 3900 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
4:45 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the corner of Pebble Creek Drive and Turnbull Road.
8:16 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 2600 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
8:41 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.
10:28 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 2700 block of North Fairfield Road.
11:52 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4100 block of Chalmette Drive.
12:45 p.m. — Child Endangering was reported on the 3400 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
4:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Walnut Street.
5:17 p.m. — Found property was reported on the 2400 block of North Fairfield Road.
9:34 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 2400 block of Rollingview Drive.
News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.