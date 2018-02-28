Beavercreek police reports

Feb. 14

2:58 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of North Central Drive and Dayton Xenia Road.

3:43 a.m. — An overdose was reported.

9:47 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

10:17 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2300 block of North Fairfield Road.

10:34 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1600 block of Beaverbrook Drive.

11:54 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane.

1:48 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.

2:50 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

3:53 p.m. — A K9 was requested on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.

5:37 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 4000 block of Gardenview Drive.

7:03 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of National Road and Colonel Glenn Highway.

8:35 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 3400 block of Longleaf Avenue.

11:16 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 3800 block of Chalet Circle North.

Feb. 15

1:55 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 3900 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

4:45 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the corner of Pebble Creek Drive and Turnbull Road.

8:16 a.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 2600 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

8:41 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.

10:28 a.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 2700 block of North Fairfield Road.

11:52 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 4100 block of Chalmette Drive.

12:45 p.m. — Child Endangering was reported on the 3400 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

4:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Walnut Street.

5:17 p.m. — Found property was reported on the 2400 block of North Fairfield Road.

9:34 p.m. — Domestic violence was reported on the 2400 block of Rollingview Drive.

News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

