Byers takes lead of the chamber

BEAVERCREEK — Amy Byers joins the team at the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce as president/CEO.

Byers is excited to lead all chamber affairs and collaborate with members and all members of the community. Her addition to the chamber is expected to give a fresh approach to the way business see the City of Beavercreek.

“It’s a new challenge I’m ready to take on,” said Byers.

Byers is a former Beavercreek High School graduate who remained a Beavercreek resident. She’s looking forward to continuing to grow the business community while developing relationships between the city, the chamber and its members.

The new president/CEO become the key representative in which business owners and employers can turn to for assistance and advice.

“I’m looking to grow the membership base at the chamber. I believe the economy is continuing to bounce back and the chamber should be taking full advantage, assist current and new businesses to grow within the city,” she said.

Byers indicated that it takes a strong, confident, motivated and organized professional who is passionate about the community.

“I’ve said for years that a chamber is its own animal — with the need to know the ins and outs of daily operations, which I have experienced,” she added.

To help prepare her for her new position, she will begin training by chamber board members. During that time, she is planning on becoming part of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio, which is an organization of other chamber members from across the state of Ohio.

She comes to the chamber as a program manager for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce for the past 12 years. In addition to working with membership recruitments, retention and sponsorship, she has created and managed the Dayton Area Logistics Associates, which has grown to over 250 plus participants. She also coordinated the Dayton/Miami Valley Safety Council Board for the past ten years. In her previous experience she has worked with legislators at both the state and local levels on a variety of issues.

“The Beavercreek community as a whole has always been one of my favorite areas to be in the region, obviously as I chase to raise my family here,” said Byers. “We have great schools with strong educators. The activities the city has to offer are very attractive: the Taste of Greene County, an annual Beavercreek Chamber run event, the Annual Popcorn Festival, a variety of shopping opportunities, our parks, bike trails and much more. The close proximity to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base makes Beavercreek an ideal location for businesses to grow as well as families with ties to the base to live.”

For questions or for more information about the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce call 937-426-2202.

Submitted photo Amy Byers was named the new Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce CEO. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/02/web1_Byers.jpg Submitted photo Amy Byers was named the new Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce CEO.

By Danielle Coots

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.