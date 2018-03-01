Fire trucks, pancakes for a cause

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Beavercreek Fire Department hosted a Day of Caring Pancake Breakfast Feb. 25 at Fire Station 61. Community members gathered to eat pancakes and sausage, check out fire trucks and raise money for local residents experiencing homelessness or hunger. Breakfasts were held throughout Greene County for the cause.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Beavercreek Fire Department hosted a Day of Caring Pancake Breakfast Feb. 25 at Fire Station 61. Community members gathered to eat pancakes and sausage, check out fire trucks and raise money for local residents experiencing homelessness or hunger. Breakfasts were held throughout Greene County for the cause.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Beavercreek Fire Department hosted a Day of Caring Pancake Breakfast Feb. 25 at Fire Station 61. Community members gathered to eat pancakes and sausage, check out fire trucks and raise money for local residents experiencing homelessness or hunger. Breakfasts were held throughout Greene County for the cause.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Beavercreek Fire Department hosted a Day of Caring Pancake Breakfast Feb. 25 at Fire Station 61. Community members gathered to eat pancakes and sausage, check out fire trucks and raise money for local residents experiencing homelessness or hunger. Breakfasts were held throughout Greene County for the cause.