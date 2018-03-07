Ohio senator talking farm bill

XENIA — Representatives from Sen. Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office were in Xenia Feb. 21 to talk about the next farm bill.

Brown, the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in more than 40 years, is helping write the 2018 farm bill and wants to make sure Ohio’s farmers can have their priorities heard. The roundtable was one of several state-wide sessions being held.

“The next farm bill is an opportunity to help Ohio farmers respond to tough conditions and support rural communities across our state as they fight the opioid epidemic and fix outdated infrastructure,” said Brown. “I want this farm bill to reflect Ohio priorities. That’s what conversations like these are all about — hearing from Ohio farmers and communities to ensure we write the best bill for Ohio.”

Among the topics discussed were SNAP, insurance, helping small and new farmers, and aid for wheat and barley growers.

In 2014 Brown was part of the Farm Bill Conference Committee that successfully negotiated a five-year farm bill.