Jazz tunes, talent alive at BHS

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz kicked off March 1 with Beavercreek Band Night at Beavercreek High School’s Alumni Auditorium. Ankeney and Coy Middle Schools as well as BHS jazz ensembles performed on stage followed by constructive critiques and brief instruction by five-time Grammy-winning musician Victor Wooten, drummer Dennis Chambers and saxophonist Bob Franceschini of the Victor Wooten Trio. WOJ continues at the high school through Saturday, March 3.

