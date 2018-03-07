Beavercreek house fire under investigation

BEAVERCREEK — Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after escaping a house fire in Beavercreek March 6.

Fire crews at the scene confirmed the call came in at 8:40 p.m. for the dwelling fire off of Patterson Road.

Everyone inside the home escaped after flames spread from the kitchen to the dining room. Firefighters arrived to the scene in time to contain the fire to the first level.

Officials said the fire is under investigation, but did confirm it began in the kitchen after a stove was left on. They also said they believe a power outage from earlier in the day may have played a role in the house fire.

Information courtesy of our partners at WDTN.