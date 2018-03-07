Beavercreek Walmart roof fire contained

BEAVERCREEK — Firefighters have extinguished a fire on the roof of the Beavercreek Walmart, 3360 Pentagon Boulevard.
The first alert was issued at 4:04 p.m. Heavy smoke was reported.
Walmart employees and customers and the rest of the shopping center evacuated while Fairborn, Beavercreek and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Firefighters laddered the roof and said solar panels on the roofing material caused the fire in a 30 by 60 foot area.
A light haze of smoke was reported throughout the store but no fire was evident inside as of 4:38 p.m.
Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU