New committee appointments

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council members voted to appointment committee members to fill vacancies in various committees and boards for the upcoming terms. This year, the majority of the committees have now been satisfied.

Community members that will hold seat on committees that will help shape the Beavercreek community. Here are the individuals whom will be volunteering their time:

Tree Advisory Board: Steve McLane, Stuart Moats, Jeanie Kunay, William Ruck and Jeff Buerschan. Planning Commission: Alex Hight; Board of Zoning: Glenn Duerr and Laura Wade; Parks Recreation and Cultural Committee: Eric Corbit, Sharon Fulcher and Kristina Heaton; Bikeway & Non-Motorized Transportation Advisory Committee: Tim Brown and Laura Rea; Tax Incentive Review Council Committee: Kerry Martin; Environmental Advisory Committee: Ronald Farkas, Paula Vallance and Samuel Berrios-Matos; Personnel Board Committee: Amy McKinney; Youth Development Committee: Kristen Gravitt, Ashley Howard and Katrina Wrzesinski.

For additional board and committee vacancies contact the City of Beavercreek at 937-426-5100.