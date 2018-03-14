Republican Party hosts endorsement meeting

XENIA — The Greene County Republican Party held its endorsement meeting Feb. 27, in Xenia.

The 95 precinct captains in attendance endorsed the following individuals for the May 8 primary election: Governor/Lt Governor: Mike DeWine/Jon Husted; U.S. Congressman, 10th District: Mike Turner; U.S. Senator: Melissa Ackison; Ohio Treasurer: Robert Sprague; and State Central Committee (man): Steve Austria.

In addition, the unopposed candidates were endorsed and include Dave Yost (attorney general), Keith Faber (auditor of state), Frank LaRose (secretary of state) and Bill Dean (74th District state representative).

On March 1, more than 200 Greene County Republicans gathered for a Lincoln Day Dinner, where primary candidates visited informally with voters. Charlie Huff delivered a rendition of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, bringing the crowd to their feet. Sheriff Rick Jones from Butler County entertained and informed the crowd with his down-home view of law enforcement, the political scene and the American way of life.

For information, call 937-474-8798 or see www.GreeneCoOhioGOP.org.