Gift allows music to fill Soin’s lobby

BEAVERCREEK — Music will soon fill the lobby of Soin Medical Center after the gift of a piano is in place.

“A donated baby grand piano is being restored and tuned with the help of our volunteers – to bring music to anyone who is visiting Soin,” said Volunteer Director Marilee Pretzinger.

The piano was given to the hospital by Doug Dowden of Miamisburg who wanted to honor his late mother.

“We want our patients and visitors to be soothed when they enter the hospital and what a lovely way to do that,” Pretzinger added.

Soin Medical Center volunteers raise money to help with select projects at the hospital as needed. A volunteer on the hospital’s advisory council made them aware of someone who wanted to donate a baby grand piano and that is when they were connected with Mr. Dowden. The piano is now being refurbished and will be ready to play at Soin before April 1.

Pretzinger said the hospital is looking for volunteers to play the piano. The hospital currently has 305 volunteers in specific areas of the hospital. They are also in need of greeters.

Anyone interested can visit the Kettering Health Network website www. ketteringhealth.org and click on the volunteer application. For more information contact Pretzinger at 937-702-4171.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital.