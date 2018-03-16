Posted on by

A fierce competition


Barb Slone | Greene County News Sixty teams of 9-to-14 year old individuals demonstrated their engineering and problem-solving skills Feb. 4 at the First Lego League Ohio Championship Tournament. Competitors were tasked with discovering ways to improve the transportation, use and disposal of water as hydro dynamics was the theme of the competition. Several Greene County teams, including the pictured Darth Foxes, participated.

