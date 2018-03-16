Students perform Disney’s Camp Rock

DAYTON — Carroll High School Freedom Players will perform Disney’s Camp Rock the Musical 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 23-24, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International and based on the hit Disney Channel movies, two bands battle it out in a rockin’ summer they will never forget.

A classic story of rivalry and power, the show opens with Mitchie and her friends arriving at Camp Rock, ready to spend another summer jamming out and having the time of their lives. But the new, flashy Camp Star across the lake now threatens Camp Rock’s very existence.

To keep the doors open, Mitchie steps up, rallies her fellow Camp Rockers and gets them into top shape for the ultimate showdown!

The large cast will fire up the stage with over a dozen songs, including “This Is Me,” “Can’t Back Down,” “Introducing me,” “It’s On” and “We Rock.”

Tickets can be purchased online at www.carrollhs.org, at the school office, or at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Children under 5 are free. For more information contact Toni Weitz at 937-253-8188 x329 or email drama@carrollhs.org. Carroll is located at 4524 Linden Ave. There will be food and drink is available for purchase before the show and at intermission.