24-7 Gym and Fitness celebrates anniversary

BEAVERCREEK — 24-7 Gym and Fitness is a locally owned and operated fitness center in Beavercreek and has been in business for one full year.

The center helps people in the community reach their health and fitness goals. Located in the Beaver Valley Shopping Plaza near US Route 35 and North Fairfield Road. 24-7 Gym and Fitness is a gym that focuses on convenience with easy online sign-up, no pressure sales and is the only gym with 24-7 access 365 days a year.

Owner Jason Lambert said, “We wanted to be different than the other gyms in that we focus on what it is to be a gym. We wanted to create a gym for everybody that just wants a place to work out and we also wanted it to be really convenient for people. It’s just like having your own home gym with a few of your friends.”

24-7 Gym and fitness supports other local businesses and local non-profits.

The business will be hosting a one-year anniversary open house 1-4 p.m. March 31. There will be food catered by Casa Nunez catering, raffles prizes from many local vendors to include Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Recline and Rest, and Doggie styles day spa and more. The event is open to the public.