WYSO celebrating anniversary

YELLOW SPRINGS — Public Radio station WYSO 91.3 FM presents the third annual “WYSO Serious?” spring gala on Saturday, April 7 at Memorial Hall in downtown Dayton with support from presenting sponsor Yellow Springs Brewery.

“We had so much fun putting this event together with The Rubi Girls last year,” says WYSO Development Director Luke Dennis. “They will be back for the third year in a row — with some surprises to keep it fresh. Also, to increase the comedy quotient this year, award-winning comedian Joel Levinson helped us write the sketches.”

The evening’s main event will be a performance featuring WYSO staff members and Dayton’s charity-driven drag troupe, The Rubi Girls, who will explore how WYSO will approach its next 60 years in comedy and song. The performance will be in Memorial Hall’s historic auditorium.

“This event sold out last year. The party begins and ends in the basement of Memorial Hall, which can accommodate around 500. So that means: get your tickets now. Join WYSO for an evening of not taking ourselves too seriously,” said Dennis.

The first part of the evening will be a cocktail hour in the lower level of Memorial Hall with music DJ’d by Basim Blunt, host of WYSO’s Friday night funk staple “Behind the Groove.” Food will be provided by Christopher’s Restaurant of Kettering plus a cash bar featuring Buckeye Vodka.

Tickets are on sale now at wyso.org/wyso-serious.