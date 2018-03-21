OFRW VP Kemmer at Greene GOP event

BEAVERCREEK — Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) First Vice President Mary Beth Kemmer attended the Greene County Republican Party’s recent Lincoln Day Dinner. The event was held at the Beavercreek Golf Club.

Kemmer, a member of The Miami County Republican Women’s Club, was joined by numerous other officers and members of the OFRW from Xenia Republican Women’s Club and The Beavercreek Republican Women’s Club.

Frank LaRose, running unopposed on the May 8 Republican primary ballot for Secretary of State was at the event. Kemmer held a discussion with LaRose regarding some of his views on the Ohio’s Secretary of State’s office.

“I will strive to protect the integrity of elections” responded LaRose when asked what the primary goal of his tenure as Secretary would be if elected.

LaRose also said he would like to put plans in place that will encourage young people to become excited about the election process.

LaRose currently serves in the Ohio Senate (R-27).

“The Greene County Republican Party, under OFRW member Jan Basham’s leadership as party chairman, hosted a wonderful event where Republican voters in Greene County could meet Republicans running for office and learn firsthand of their strengths.” stated Kemmer.