Posted on by

Seniors place 8th at state ag event


Submitted photo Chase Morgan from Xenia High School and Luke Dean from Greeneview High School recently placed eighth at the Ohio FFA State Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. The pair qualified for the state event after winning the FFA District 9 competition in Wilmington. Both are seniors in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under teacher Mike Spahr.

Submitted photo Chase Morgan from Xenia High School and Luke Dean from Greeneview High School recently placed eighth at the Ohio FFA State Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. The pair qualified for the state event after winning the FFA District 9 competition in Wilmington. Both are seniors in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under teacher Mike Spahr.


Submitted photo

Chase Morgan from Xenia High School and Luke Dean from Greeneview High School recently placed eighth at the Ohio FFA State Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. The pair qualified for the state event after winning the FFA District 9 competition in Wilmington. Both are seniors in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under teacher Mike Spahr.

Submitted photo Chase Morgan from Xenia High School and Luke Dean from Greeneview High School recently placed eighth at the Ohio FFA State Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. The pair qualified for the state event after winning the FFA District 9 competition in Wilmington. Both are seniors in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under teacher Mike Spahr.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/03/web1_Chase-Morgan-and-Luke-Dean.jpgSubmitted photo Chase Morgan from Xenia High School and Luke Dean from Greeneview High School recently placed eighth at the Ohio FFA State Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. The pair qualified for the state event after winning the FFA District 9 competition in Wilmington. Both are seniors in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under teacher Mike Spahr.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:00 pm |    

Students perform Disney’s Camp Rock

Students perform Disney’s Camp Rock
5:00 pm |    

Judge concerned with courtroom safety

Judge concerned with courtroom safety
11:00 am |    

Gift allows music to fill Soin’s lobby

Gift allows music to fill Soin’s lobby