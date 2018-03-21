Seniors place 8th at state ag event

Submitted photo
Chase Morgan from Xenia High School and Luke Dean from Greeneview High School recently placed eighth at the Ohio FFA State Ag Power Diagnostics Career Development Event held at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima. The pair qualified for the state event after winning the FFA District 9 competition in Wilmington. Both are seniors in the Power Equipment Mechanics program under teacher Mike Spahr.
