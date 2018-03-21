Organic farmer speaks at Farm Forum

XENIA — Clinton County farmer Ryan Alexander will share information on his organic farming operation Monday, March 26 at the next Greene County Farm Forum meeting.

Alexander will focus on his Certified Organic Grain farming business – the crop rotation he uses, fertility needed in a Certified Organic Farm and how he markets his grain.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road. The meal is $12 per person and will be served prior to the program. The program should begin approximately 7:15 p.m.

Those attending for the meal should RSVP to Paul Ayres by March 23. No reservations are necessary for those who wish to attend the meeting.

Contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public and is sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum.