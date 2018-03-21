Area Digest

Books & Co. authors

BEAVERCREEK — Books & Co. at The Greene welcomes two authors Michael Nye – All the Castles Burned, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22 and Jessica Strawser 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. Books & Co is located at 4453 Walnut St. For more information contact Sharon Kelly Roth at 937-429-6302.

Fairy princess tea party

BEAVERCREEK — Caregivers and their children ages 3-7 years old are invited to register for Twinkling Fairy Princess Tea Party. Little ones are encouraged to wear their fairy princess dresses and costumes. Participants will create a special garden, decorate cookies, play games and receive fairy princess wings. You’ll also enjoy snacks and pixie teas.

The Tea Party is scheduled 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont Street. Resident fee is $20; non-resident fee is $25.

Pre-registration is required. Contact the Beavercreek Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov with any questions.

TAB seeks members

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is seeking applicants for a newly created board to advise council on the planting, care and removal of trees.

The Tree Advisory Board (TAB) builds community support for the city’s tree programs, and educates residents on issues related to the City’s trees and urban forests. The board also coordinates the annual Arbor Day celebration and establishes and maintains an inventory of city street trees.

Meetings are held monthly 4 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone interested may contact Dianne Lampton, 937-320-7388 or lampton@beavercreekohio.gov

Volunteer drivers, escorts needed

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers and escorts for the transportation program. The center provides rides for seniors who don’t have another viable way to get to the doctor, grocery, rehab, the Center, dialysis and many other destinations.

Each driver has an escort that rides along to assist with directions and loading and unloading passengers. You may call 937-426-6166 or stop by the Center to inquire about these and other volunteer opportunities. We are making a difference in other people’s lives, you can too.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

