Hospitals’ new chief medical officer

XENIA — Michael Caccamo, D.O., C.C.D is enjoying his new role as Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer.

Formerly the Chief of Staff and Medical Director of Radiology for both hospitals, Dr. Caccamo took over as the chief medical officer when Dr. David Small retired recently.

Proud to step in for his colleague, “I do want to thank Dr. Small for all his tutoring and advice over the years. He is one person I leaned on for the last couple years both personally and professionally.”

In addition to his role as a doctor in radiology, Dr. Caccamo is the Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and Radiology for the Boonshoft School of Medicine and Chairman of the Central Credentialing Office for Kettering Health Network.

“So far it has been a very nice transition into chief medical officer,” he said. “I really feel at home at Greene Memorial Hospital, as I came to the hospital in 1995 when I did my radiology residency there.”

The Michigan native grew up in Detroit and graduated from Michigan State University. The doctor was inspired into medicine at an early age when in junior high he began an explorer program that paired him with a professional at the local hospital. He continued to work and intern every summer at hospitals and the rest was history.

“Early in my career, I worked in a place that did not have a chief medical officer; therefore staff came to me for help and answers. This was something I enjoyed about my position – so it just seemed fit.”

During his career with Kettering Health Network, Dr. Caccamo said Dr. Small and KHN Executive Vice President Terry Burns helped steer him toward administration.

“I still work in radiology about 20 percent of the time, I have always been interested in that area of medicine,” he added.

The doctor lives in Centerville with his wife, Connie. They have two grown children, James and Christina. When Dr. Caccamo is not working at the hospitals, he and his wife tour the countryside in their RV. He said they have a modest goal of trying to see all of the United States.

“I really want to be someone who has an open door policy,” said the doctor about his goals in the position. “I want to lend an ear and be that conduit between medical staff and administration.”

Dr. Caccamo loves the atmosphere at GMH and Soin, “It’s been great. I have met so many good people. I see the comradery and I want to build on that.”

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital.