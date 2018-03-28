Beavercreek police reports

March 13
1:23 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 2300 block of North Knoll Drive.
9 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
12 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
1:21 p.m. — A hitch hiker was reported on the 3500 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
2:55 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1200 block of Meadow Bridge Drive.
3:47 p.m. — A suicide attempt was reported on the 4400 block of Stonecastle Drive.
5:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.
6:32 p.m. — Lockout assistance was needed on the 4400 block of Glengarry Drive.
8:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.
8:49 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported.
10:26 p.m. —A bar check was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
March 14
12:33 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Meadow Drive.
12:54 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 600 block of Graystone Drive.
5 a.m. — Community policing was reported on the 3700 block of Taft Avenue.
9:02 a.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 2600 block of Mission Point Boulevard.
10:26 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Walnut Street.
3:25 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 1700 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
4 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3900 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
4:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
6:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Meadow Drive.
7:52 p.m. — Lockout assistance was needed on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
9:13 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported.
11:17 p.m. — Extra patrol was reported on the 1700 block of Wilene Drive.
News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.
