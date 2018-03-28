Beavercreek police reports

March 13

1:23 a.m. — An overdose was reported on the 2300 block of North Knoll Drive.

9 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

12 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

1:21 p.m. — A hitch hiker was reported on the 3500 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

2:55 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1200 block of Meadow Bridge Drive.

3:47 p.m. — A suicide attempt was reported on the 4400 block of Stonecastle Drive.

5:02 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.

6:32 p.m. — Lockout assistance was needed on the 4400 block of Glengarry Drive.

8:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.

8:49 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported.

10:26 p.m. —A bar check was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

March 14

12:33 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Meadow Drive.

12:54 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 600 block of Graystone Drive.

5 a.m. — Community policing was reported on the 3700 block of Taft Avenue.

9:02 a.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 2600 block of Mission Point Boulevard.

10:26 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Walnut Street.

3:25 p.m. — A juvenile complaint was reported on the 1700 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

4 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3900 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

4:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

6:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1100 block of Meadow Drive.

7:52 p.m. — Lockout assistance was needed on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

9:13 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported.

11:17 p.m. — Extra patrol was reported on the 1700 block of Wilene Drive.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

