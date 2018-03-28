Auditor candidate speaks at democratic women’s club

XENIA — Zack Space, a former two-term United States Congressman and candidate for Ohio Auditor of State, addressed a crowd of 25 at the Greene County Democratic Women’s Club March 22.

Space began by pointing to an American flag hanging in the room at the Greene County Democratic Party Headquarters on South Detroit Street and asking the audience to consider “what it means to you.”

Space explained that to him, the flag means democracy and freedom, but that those things have become corrupted by the influence of money in politics and by political greed. Space then continued by discussing his campaign for auditor, which is focused on ending the influence of campaign contributions in politics and eradicating extreme partisan gerrymandering.

He also pledged to use the performance audit powers of the auditor’s office — which allow for holistic review of state agencies and departments — “dynamically and aggressively” to combat problems such as the opioid epidemic.

“As Democrats, we believe in social justice. That means access to opportunity, to education, to healthcare, for economic justice, for gender justice, and so on,” he said.