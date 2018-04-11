Wright State Theatre presenting ‘The Memory of Water’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Theatre is wrapping up its theatrical season with the dark comedy “The Memory of Water,” running April 20-22 in the Herbst Theatre.

“An insane comedy about tragic misfits,” — that’s what critics called this knockabout family drama, adding that the show is a “delicate treatise on human nature.”

Three estranged sisters meet the day before their mother’s funeral to argue and misremember in Shelagh Stephenson’s review of the structures of memory and family. The play focuses on how each sister deals with the death of their mother, and how it directly affects them. Each sister has different memories of the same events of their youth, causing constant arguing about whose memories are true. As the three women finally come together after years of separation, all their hidden lies and betrayals are finally being revealed.

“The Memory of Water,” which was also turned into the movie “Before You Go” with Julie Waters and Tom Wilkinson, is at once “poignant and thought-provoking … both gloriously funny and deeply felt.”

“The Memory of Water” is directed by Josh Aaron McCabe, Scenic design by David J. Castellano (“You Can’t Take It With You”) lighting design by Autumn Light, sound design by James Dunlap, properties design by John Lavarnway.

This production features Madeline Musico as Mary, Celia Arthur as Vi, Heather Cooperman as Teresa, Robin Dunavant as Catherine, Tristan Allen as Mike and Erik Moth as Frank. The understudies include Kaitlyn Campbell, Lauren Kampman, Drew Longmore, Mark Anthony Howard and Eric Thompson.

“The Memory of Water” runs for one weekend only, with performances scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students.

For tickets and information, call the box office at 937-775-2500 12-4 p.m. Monday through Friday or purchase single tickets online at wright.edu/tdmp.