Beavercreek police reports

March 27
11:40 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
2:13 p.m. — A suicide attempt was reported on the 1900 block of Turnbull Road.
4:03 p.m. — A bomb threat was reported on the corner of Dayton Xenia Road and Stedman Lane.
5:55 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported o the 800 block of Ford Road.
6:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Wilene Drive.
March 28
12:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.
1:00 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2200 block of Pine Knott Drive.
5:06 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3800 block of Park Overlook Drive.
6:24 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.
March 29
3:16 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
6:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Ardonna Lane.
9:24 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the corner of Pentagon Boulevard and Grange Hall Road.
March 30
9:46 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of Indian Ripple and East Stroop Road.
12:46 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2100 block of Oxmoor Drive.
12:59 p.m. — A dead body was reported on the 1600 block of North Fairfield Road.
3:02 p.m. — Sex offense was reported on the 2700 block of Woodsview Drive.
7:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.
March 31
8:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the corner of North Fairfield and Shakertown Road.
1:33 p.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
4:58 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
8:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.
April 1
12:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3500 block of King Edward Way.
7:12 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the corner of Grange Hall Road and La Bonne Drive.
10:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3000 block of Vineland Trail.
April 2
9:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.
2:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Longleaf Avenue.
6:18 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 800 block of Factory Road.
News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.
