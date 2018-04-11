Beavercreek police reports

March 27

11:40 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

2:13 p.m. — A suicide attempt was reported on the 1900 block of Turnbull Road.

4:03 p.m. — A bomb threat was reported on the corner of Dayton Xenia Road and Stedman Lane.

5:55 p.m. — A school bus violation was reported o the 800 block of Ford Road.

6:02 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1800 block of Wilene Drive.

March 28

12:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

1:00 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2200 block of Pine Knott Drive.

5:06 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3800 block of Park Overlook Drive.

6:24 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

March 29

3:16 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

6:19 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 4300 block of Ardonna Lane.

9:24 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the corner of Pentagon Boulevard and Grange Hall Road.

March 30

9:46 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of Indian Ripple and East Stroop Road.

12:46 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 2100 block of Oxmoor Drive.

12:59 p.m. — A dead body was reported on the 1600 block of North Fairfield Road.

3:02 p.m. — Sex offense was reported on the 2700 block of Woodsview Drive.

7:48 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

March 31

8:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the corner of North Fairfield and Shakertown Road.

1:33 p.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

4:58 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

8:10 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Towne Drive.

April 1

12:22 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3500 block of King Edward Way.

7:12 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the corner of Grange Hall Road and La Bonne Drive.

10:39 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3000 block of Vineland Trail.

April 2

9:59 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.

2:08 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Longleaf Avenue.

6:18 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 800 block of Factory Road.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

