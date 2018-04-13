GMHA seeking landlords

XENIA — Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority is looking for new landlords.

The landlords would need to be willing to accept Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.

GMHA, a public housing program located at 538 N. Detroit St., works to enable low-income Greene County individuals and families to obtain safe, affordable housing.

The non-profit agency is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. GMHA owns and manages more than 200 family units — two-, three- and four-bedroom homes located throughout Greene County. The agency also has more than 100 elderly units, one-bedroom ground-level apartments serving elderly and disabled individuals.

Community members can find application forms and eligibility information on the organization’s website at www.gmha.net or by calling 937-376-2908.

To receive a prospective landlord packet, interested persons can email Angela Shockley at ashockley@gmha.net.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

