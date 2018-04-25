Learn about diabetes and how prevent it

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Christian Church, Love Monkey Ministries and Greene County Council on Aging will host a workshop Diabetes 101.

Diabetes is a condition where the body cannot process sugar in the diet into energy. One in three adults are pre-diabetic. The risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes increases with age. This workshop will explore the causes and symptoms and what to do to prevent them and including a demonstration on how to check sugar levels.

The seminar will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 2 at Beavercreek Christian Church, 3009 Shakertown Road. There will be healthy snacks.

Reservation deadline is April 25. Call 9 37-376-5486 or info@gccoa.org. There is no cost to attend, but attendees are asking to donate paper products that will be donated to the area food pantries.