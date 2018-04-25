County highlights local achievers

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County officials highlighted accomplishments made by local citizens in 2017 during the 2017 Greene County Annual Report to the Community.

Beavercreek High School Boys Soccer Team

The Beavercreek High School Boys Soccer Team won the 2017 Division 1 State Championship last year, ending with a season record of 22-0-2. The team defeated Medina last year after going into overtime, ultimately securing the championship. The team scored more than 100 goals and only allowed 14.

Ryan Bernt

Beavercreek High School senior Ryan Bernt earned the All American Honors in soccer last year. At the same time, he maintained a 3.5 GPA and has signed to play college soccer for Purdue University, where he will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Wright-Patt Credit Union

Wright-Patt Credit Union was recognized by Money Magazine in 2017 as the Best Bank in Ohio 2017-2018. The magazine listed the credit union’s lack of monthly fee for its checking account, access to at least two free monthly out-of-network ATM transactions, its 340 branches throughout Ohio and mobile app that has been recognized nationally.

John Ankeney

Beavercreek citizen John Ankeney was named the 2017 Administrator of the Year by US Youth Soccer. The award honors accomplishments in soccer administration in an individual’s career. Ankeney played a major role in the formation of the Beavercreek Soccer Association in 1975, which supports 2,500 players across 74 competitive teams and 100 recreational teams.

Maya Stutzman

Maya Stutzman serves as the web content manager at the Greene County Public Library and received national recognition from the American Library Association for a video she put together that promotes the library’s “Food for Fines” program during the Public Relations Xchange Awards. The awards highlighted public relations items by libraries last year. Her video was recognized over 390 entries submitted by more than 100 institutions.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District received the Governor’s Award for Parks and Recreation by the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association for its “river friendly parking lot” project.

Johnnie Burns

Johnnie Burns, Yellow Springs electric superintendent received the Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award at the American Public Power Association’s National Conference. The award recognizes managers who are in charge of utilities for municipalities of less than 2,500 meters. Due to limited staff members, managers often wear “seven hats.”

Central State University

Central State University was named one of the Top Historically Black Colleges of 2017 by the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Digest. Central State was selected from approximately 175 nominations from around the nation. The award highlights excellence in academics, student activities, athletics and leadership and was earned based on the dedication of the college’s faculty, students, alumni and board of trustees.

Cedarville-Greene County Career Center FFA Chapter

The Cedarville-Greene County Career Center FFA Chapter was named the “Two-Star, Gold-Rated Chapter.” The recognition is given to less than 1 percent of all FFA Chapters and was the first time the local chapter received the honor.

Sasha Taylor

Bell Creek Intermediate School Physical Education Teacher Sasha Taylor was named the SHAPE Midwest Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of America. The recognition highlights teachers in adapted physical education, dance and health at district and national levels.

Brigadier General Paul Cooper

Brigadier General Paul Cooper earned the Ford Oval of Honor Award, which highlights common people willing to step forward and serve the country. His patriotism, passion and commitment to his country and community are some of the reason he received the award.

Mike and Dylan Chard

Father Mike and son Dylan Chard earned the 5.2-mile Men’s K-2 Recreation Division at the Ohio Canoe and Kayak Championship last summer, which took place on the Lower Grand River. The father-son due won first place with a time of one hour, 33 minutes and 58 seconds. Dylan also likely became the first Down Syndrome rower to claim the title in an open able-bodied class. It is estimated that the pair rowed approximately 11,500 strokes during the competition, equally roughly two strokes per second.

Central State University was named one of the Top Historically Black Colleges of 2017 by the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Digest. Wendy Hays accepted the award on the college’s behalf. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/04/web1_gcreport1.jpg Central State University was named one of the Top Historically Black Colleges of 2017 by the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Digest. Wendy Hays accepted the award on the college’s behalf. Maya Stutzman received national recognition from the American Library Association for a video she put together that promotes the library’s “Food for Fines” program during the Public Relations Xchange Awards. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/04/web1_gcreport2.jpg Maya Stutzman received national recognition from the American Library Association for a video she put together that promotes the library’s “Food for Fines” program during the Public Relations Xchange Awards. The Cedarville-Greene County Career Center FFA Chapter was named the “Two-Star, Gold-Rated Chapter.” http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/04/web1_gcreport3.jpg The Cedarville-Greene County Career Center FFA Chapter was named the “Two-Star, Gold-Rated Chapter.” Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Local officials presented the Greene County Annual Report to the Community April 20, highlighting economic development and individuals who made accomplishments. In addition, the event pointed out an individual who displays a commitment to benefit Greene County. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/04/web1_gcreport4.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Local officials presented the Greene County Annual Report to the Community April 20, highlighting economic development and individuals who made accomplishments. In addition, the event pointed out an individual who displays a commitment to benefit Greene County.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.