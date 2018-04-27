Brain neurology coming to Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A residential home will soon be cleared to make way for a new medical office, Healthy Brain Neurology.

The home located at 4016 Indian Ripple Road is vacant and currently owned by the future doctor of the site.

The applicant, Mark Plavac from Spring Valley, and his wife, a neurologist currently owns this property and will soon be demolishing the home to make way for their new clinic.

“This has been my wife’s dream for so long. Now, she will finally be able to run her own practice,” Plavac said.

The property in questions consists of one acre of the 3.8 acreage on this property. After the removal of the current house, construction of a new 6,300 square-foot medical building will be constructed.

Because of the limited space and limited access to this property, additional zoning will be needed before the project is complete. The detailed site plan was approved by city council with 18 conditions, including requirements for land grading, landscaping, signage, lighting, trash, and others.

The area where this property is located, includes mostly residential housing. In 2014, this property was rezoned to RO-1, residential office. This zoning allows for low intense office uses such as a doctor, dentists, engineers, lawyers, architects, etc. Retail offices are not allows in this area. Mr. Plavac indicated that, at most, there will only be approximately 20 patients treated a day. So, traffic will be minimal for this location.

“We might use the rest of the property to grow blueberries,” Mark Plavac said. “My wife tells me they’re brain food.”

The request for the detailed site plan was approved by city council and will move forward.