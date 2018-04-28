Posted on by

5K encourages healthy families


Submitted photos Community members came out for Greene County Public Health’s 9th annual Spring Has Sprung Healthy Families 5K April 14 at Xenia YMCA. The run/walk event helped encourage the health district’s mission — to promote healthy choices and active lifestyles in Greene County residents. Participants of all ages partook in the downtown event on the not-so-spring day. Medals were awarded to the top three male and female finishers. Kids participated in the Wee One Run, too.

Community members came out for Greene County Public Health’s 9th annual Spring Has Sprung Healthy Families 5K April 14 at Xenia YMCA. The run/walk event helped encourage the health district’s mission — to promote healthy choices and active lifestyles in Greene County residents. Participants of all ages partook in the downtown event on the not-so-spring day. Medals were awarded to the top three male and female finishers. Kids participated in the Wee One Run, too.

